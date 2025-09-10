Quarrel in Nagpur Jail: Man Assaulted Over Water Bucket

A heated argument over a water bucket led to an assault at Nagpur Central Jail, authorities disclosed on Wednesday. The altercation unfolded on Tuesday outside the Badi Gol barracks when prisoner Tausif Ibrahim Sheikh removed a bucket from under the tap, sparking a dispute with fellow inmate Praveen Srinivas Mahajan.

Following the outburst, Mahajan allegedly assaulted Sheikh and threatened his life, prompting security personnel to step in and stop the attack. Consequently, Sheikh was transferred to the facility's hospital for treatment.

The Dhantoli police have since filed a case against Mahajan, who is already notorious for his criminal past, including the murder of a police sub-inspector in Pune in 2021.

