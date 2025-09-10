Left Menu

Fake Bills and Fraud: ACB's Crackdown on Embezzlement Scandal

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested former BDPO Pooja Sharma and contractor Hiralal for their alleged involvement in embezzling Rs 28 crore via fake bills. The ACB's investigation, initiated by a 2021 FIR, revealed large-scale financial losses in a village panchayat, with fake development projects and illicit payments exposed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 10-09-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 22:48 IST
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has taken significant action against corruption, arresting former Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO) Pooja Sharma along with contractor Hiralal. They are accused of embezzling Rs 28 crore through the use of fraudulent bills over several months.

The case, which was initially brought to light by a 2021 FIR, detailed financial anomalies involving the unauthorized withdrawal of funds by former village officials. It appears a network of collusion led to substantial sums being redirected under the guise of non-existent development projects.

The ongoing probe has also uncovered incidents of bribery, further implicating the former BDPO and contractor in a web of corruption. The investigative efforts by the ACB aim to hold all involved parties accountable for their roles in this significant financial scandal.

