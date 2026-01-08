U.S. ‌Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Thursday ⁠underscored the U.S. government's commitment to recovering ​funds stolen in ‍a series of social services fraud schemes ⁠in ‌Minnesota, ⁠prosecute those responsible and prevent ‍future crimes.

Bessent, in ​remarks prepared for ⁠a speech to the ⁠Economic Club of Minnesota, said Treasury ⁠would also investigate ⁠similar schemes ‌state by state.

