Treasury's Bessent vows to prosecute Minnesota fraud cases; investigate others state by state
Reuters | Minneapolis | Updated: 08-01-2026 23:31 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 23:31 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Thursday underscored the U.S. government's commitment to recovering funds stolen in a series of social services fraud schemes in Minnesota, prosecute those responsible and prevent future crimes.
Bessent, in remarks prepared for a speech to the Economic Club of Minnesota, said Treasury would also investigate similar schemes state by state.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Minnesota
- Treasury
- Scott Bessent
- U.S.
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Treasury's Bessent vows to prosecute Minnesota fraud, probe other states
Trump administration to send more border patrol agents to Minnesota, NYT reports
Minnesota crime bureau says FBI, DOJ exit cooperation on probe of ICE agent who fatally shot woman
ICE fatal shooting of Minnesota woman puts US on edge
Minnesota Governor Walz Bows Out, Faces Fraud Allegations