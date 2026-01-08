11 FIRs lodged in J-K for illegally obtaining govt jobs, visa frauds, forging documents

Police have lodged cases of fraud, including for forging of documents to secure jobs, circulating fake government communications, visa frauds and illegally obtaining compassionate appointments, officials said here on Thursday.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch has registered 11 FIRs in multiple cases of impersonation, cheating, fraud and forgery, including misuse of official positions by revenue officials, they said.

The cases were registered following written complaints, which on preliminary verification were found to disclose serious cognisable offences.

According to the crime branch, the complaints relate to irregular issuance of permanent resident certificates (PRCs) in Doda district, bank loan frauds through forged KYC documents, cheating by promising government jobs, issuance of fake appointment letters and illegal diversion of PMEGP loan amounts.

"Some cases also involve the use of forged educational certificates to secure government employment, circulation of fake government communications, visa frauds and manipulation of revenue and service records to obtain compassionate appointments," an official said.

The allegations further include misuse of official position by public servants, tampering with public records, illegal financial gains, threats to complainants and wrongful loss to the government exchequer and financial institutions, officials added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch (EOW) Jammu, Mohd Fiesel Qureshi said the agency is committed to protecting public trust. "We advise citizens to remain vigilant and promptly report economic offences to the crime branch so that strict legal action can be taken against the offenders," he said.

