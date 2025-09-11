DMK Critiques Uttar Pradesh's Belated Progress on Women's Land Rights

Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK sharply criticized Uttar Pradesh for its delayed efforts to provide married daughters with equal rights to agricultural land. The DMK noted that Uttar Pradesh's steps come 35 years after Tamil Nadu's then Chief Minister, M Karunanidhi, amended the Hindu Succession Act in 1989 to grant such rights.

The party's official publication, 'Murasoli', emphasized that Uttar Pradesh lagged behind, noting late DMK patriarch Karunanidhi's amendments, and traced the roots of this movement to reformist leader Periyar EV Ramasamy, who called for women's property rights nearly a century ago.

Despite Uttar Pradesh's belated progress, as signaled by plans to enact relevant laws, 'Murasoli' welcomed the move. It acknowledged the August 11, 2020, Supreme Court judgment upholding women's property rights and urged Uttar Pradesh to overcome conservative opposition, sticking to their commitment to gender equality in land inheritance.