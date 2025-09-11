Justice Served: Ballia Court Sentences Two to 25 Years for Heinous Crime

A Ballia court handed down a 25-year prison sentence to two men convicted of gangraping a 13-year-old girl, police sources disclosed on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh stated that Special Judge Pratham Kant delivered the verdict on September 10, having weighed the arguments from both prosecution and defense, ultimately finding the accused guilty. The offenders were also fined Rs 13,000 each for the crime committed on November 21, 2021, when the victim went out to relieve herself.

The victim resisted the assault but was threatened with death by her attackers, according to the prosecution. Following a complaint from the girl's father, the police charged the men under applicable sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act, leading to their eventual conviction.

