Supreme Court Advocates for 'Romeo-Juliet' Clause in POCSO Act

The Supreme Court of India has urged the introduction of a 'Romeo-Juliet' clause in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act to prevent its misuse. The court criticized the mandatory medical age determination in bail cases and emphasized the ethical duties of legal professionals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 20:23 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 20:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

This Friday, the Supreme Court of India called on the central government to introduce a 'Romeo-Juliet' clause within the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The clause aims to prevent the misuse of the act in cases of genuine adolescent relationships.

In a decisive verdict, the top court criticized high courts for ordering mandatory medical age determinations in bail cases under POCSO, saying such directives exceed judicial jurisdiction. The bench noted that age determination should be addressed during trial, and not during bail proceedings, as per the law.

The court highlighted the ethical responsibility of lawyers to prevent abuse of the law for personal vendettas. It also stressed that unchecked misapplication could undermine public trust in the justice system and urged high courts and attorneys to act prudently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

