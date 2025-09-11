Left Menu

Tightening the Reins: Public Skepticism Towards Trump's Executive Power Expansion

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals widespread public concern over President Trump's expansion of executive powers. Most Americans oppose his moves to control the economy and deploy troops in cities. Despite support from some Republicans, there's a broad consensus for limits on presidential authority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 15:36 IST
Tightening the Reins: Public Skepticism Towards Trump's Executive Power Expansion
President

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll indicates that President Donald Trump's bid to expand executive powers, notably sending troops to U.S. cities and attempts at economic control, has sparked widespread concern among Americans.

While only 32% feel safer with military presence, a majority favor limiting presidential powers, with bipartisan insistence on respecting federal courts.

The poll emphasizes resistance to expansive executive actions, even as Trump's approval holds at 42%, detailing concerns about government overreach among Republicans and Democrats alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Celebrating Visionaries: How India is Shaping Its Future

Celebrating Visionaries: How India is Shaping Its Future

 India
2
Daring Robbery Unraveled: Criminals Caught in Jahangirpuri

Daring Robbery Unraveled: Criminals Caught in Jahangirpuri

 India
3
Viral Video Sparks Debate Over Hospital Wheelchair Availability

Viral Video Sparks Debate Over Hospital Wheelchair Availability

 India
4
PKL Season 12 Returns to Jaipur: Unpredictable Matches Await

PKL Season 12 Returns to Jaipur: Unpredictable Matches Await

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025