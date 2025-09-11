Tightening the Reins: Public Skepticism Towards Trump's Executive Power Expansion

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll indicates that President Donald Trump's bid to expand executive powers, notably sending troops to U.S. cities and attempts at economic control, has sparked widespread concern among Americans.

While only 32% feel safer with military presence, a majority favor limiting presidential powers, with bipartisan insistence on respecting federal courts.

The poll emphasizes resistance to expansive executive actions, even as Trump's approval holds at 42%, detailing concerns about government overreach among Republicans and Democrats alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)