Gruesome Murder in Kukatpally: Domestic Helpers Under Suspicion
In Kukatpally, a 50-year-old woman was brutally murdered by two helpers in her flat. The suspects, one employed just 11 days earlier, fled with gold and cash. Five police teams are on the hunt for the perpetrators, collecting evidence from CCTV footage and Call Data Records.
- Country:
- India
A horrific crime unfolded in Kukatpally as a 50-year-old woman was brutally murdered in her flat by two domestic helpers. The crime scene was a high-rise apartment complex where the woman was tied up, assaulted with a pressure cooker, and stabbed to death on Wednesday afternoon.
Police have identified 21-year-old Harsha from Jharkhand, who had started working at the residence just 11 days prior, as the prime suspect. Together with an accomplice from a neighboring flat, they inflicted multiple injuries with knives and scissors before fleeing with gold jewelry and cash.
The police, now engaged in an extensive manhunt, have dispatched teams to Jharkhand. Investigators are closely analyzing CCTV footage and call data records to track down the suspects, believed to have escaped on a two-wheeler belonging to the accomplice's employer.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- murder
- Kukatpally
- crime
- domestic
- helpers
- police
- investigation
- Jharkhand
- CCTV
- Hunt
ALSO READ
Norwegian Ship Incident Sparks Call for Investigation
Project Khushi: Transforming Police Wellness in Bengaluru
Punjab Police Intercepts Major Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Operation
Delhi Police Dismantles Terror Module with Pakistani Connection
Sanjay Singh Accuses J&K Police of 'Dictatorship' in AAP Leader's Arrest Saga