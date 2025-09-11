Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise: Controversial Detainment in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has criticized the detainment of AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh, labeling it as illegal. This action follows the detention of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act. Abdullah condemns these acts as detrimental to the region's democracy.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has publicly condemned the detainment of AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh, who was allegedly held illegally in Srinagar. Singh's detainment follows the controversial arrest of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA).

Abdullah asserted that using the PSA against Malik, followed by Singh's arrest, is damaging to the democratic fabric of Jammu and Kashmir. He queried whether any formal order was served to Singh, expressing concern over the implications for the region's political climate.

The Chief Minister advised AAP leaders to retain legal counsel familiar with the PSA, a unique law to Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah, reflecting on past experiences, highlighted the significance of internal legal expertise to contest such detentions effectively.

