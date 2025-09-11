UN Security Council Condemns Strikes on Qatar's Capital

In a recent declaration, the United Nations Security Council has condemned the recent strikes targeting Qatar's capital, Doha. However, the statement, endorsed by all 15 members, including the United States, a known ally of Israel, notably refrained from mentioning Israel by name.

The council reiterated the critical need for de-escalation, articulating unity with Qatar during the ongoing crisis. They affirmed their unwavering support for Qatar's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Additionally, the council emphasized that resolving the hostilities in Gaza and securing the release of hostages, including those affected by violence from Hamas, must remain a top priority in their efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)