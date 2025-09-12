Left Menu

Karnataka Cabinet Greenlights Bio-CNG Plant and Extends Healthcare Benefits

The Karnataka Cabinet approved key proposals including land allocation for a bio-CNG plant, guidelines against spurious bio-diesel, healthcare benefits extension for seniors, new hospitals, and technology upgrades for officials. Protocols for official functions were also updated to include local dignitaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-09-2025 08:50 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 08:50 IST
The Karnataka Cabinet has given the nod to several significant initiatives, among which is the allocation of 18 acres to GAIL India for establishing a bio-CNG plant in Bengaluru.

Another vital step includes issuing guidelines to prevent the sale of counterfeit chemicals under the name of bio-diesel, framing the Bio-Diesel Blending Order.

Significant improvements in healthcare were made with the expansion of Ayushman Bharat benefits, approval of new hospitals, and the procurement of Chromebooks for officials. Protocol guidelines for official functions were also updated.

