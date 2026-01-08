BJP will win Bengal polls, implement Ayushman Bharat: Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday expressed confidence that the party would win the West Bengal Assembly elections and ensure the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the state, accusing the Trinamool Congress government of depriving people of key healthcare benefits.

Addressing a 'Doctors' Meet' here during his two-day visit to the state, Nadda, who is also the Union Health Minister, said, ''I do not want to play politics here, but I'm sorry to say that the people of West Bengal are deprived of the facilities of Ayushman Bharat.'' Recalling his earlier tenure as health minister, Nadda alleged that the central scheme was deliberately blocked by the state government.

''I was the health minister last time, I came out with the Ayushman card, but I came to know that they were torn and thrown into the drains. It was not allowed,'' he said.

Explaining the portability of the scheme, Nadda said, ''I told Mamata ji what's is their fault? They are poor people and this is a portable mechanism. Any West Bengal worker working in Himachal Pradesh falls sick will get the treatment there and the money will be transferred from Bengal to the institution there.'' He added, ''But who will make Mamata Banerjee understand.'' Referring to the expansion of the scheme, Nadda said, ''Last year, Modi ji announced that all persons above 70 years of age, irrespective of economic status, religion or gender, would be covered under the scheme with health insurance of Rs 5 lakh per year for life. But the people of Bengal are being deprived of this benefit.'' However, the BJP chief said he was optimistic about change in the state.

''But I can see a ray of hope,'' he said, citing Odisha and Delhi as examples where Ayushman Bharat was initially opposed but later implemented.

''In Bengal, it's not a ray of hope, but I've full confidence that lotus will bloom here and Ayushman Bharat will be implemented.'' Nadda also raised concerns over maternal health indicators in the state.

''I am worried about the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) in Bengal, which at 104 is much higher than the national average. It has declined by only 11 per cent since 2010–11, while the national decline was 35 per cent,'' he said.

''This speaks volumes. If mothers' health is not improving, it shows that programmes meant for family welfare are not reaching everyone,'' he added.

