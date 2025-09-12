Govt Backs Nelson Tasman Tourism with $50k Marketing Boost After Storms

The Government has announced a $50,000 funding package to support Nelson Tasman’s domestic tourism industry, which has faced significant setbacks following severe weather and flooding earlier this year. Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston confirmed that the targeted support will be used for a new marketing campaign aimed at encouraging New Zealanders to visit the region.

Supporting Recovery After Severe Weather

The Nelson Tasman region was hit by destructive weather events in June and July, which disrupted infrastructure, displaced residents, and discouraged travel. Many tourism and hospitality businesses reported sharp drops in visitor numbers, compounding financial pressures already felt across the sector.

“According to a survey of tourism and hospitality businesses, almost 70 per cent have lost revenue through cancellations and an unexpected drop in visitors,” Ms Upston said. “We know the region was hit hard, and this has had a significant impact on local businesses.”

The $50,000 government contribution, sourced from the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy, is designed to stabilize the industry and reassure travelers that the region remains an attractive and accessible destination.

Focus on Domestic Tourism

The funding will be directed toward a dedicated domestic marketing campaign showcasing the region’s diverse experiences, including outdoor recreation, cultural attractions, food, and wine. The campaign will highlight that while some localized areas are still recovering from weather damage, the majority of Nelson Tasman is operating as usual and ready to host visitors.

“Domestic tourism is really important for the Nelson Tasman region, as it directly supports tourism and hospitality businesses, jobs, and the local economy,” Ms Upston explained. “Nelson Tasman is open for business and we encourage Kiwis to go and enjoy some of the excellent experiences and hospitality of the region.”

Encouraging Visitors Over Summer

With the peak spring and summer seasons approaching, the campaign aims to restore visitor confidence and encourage more New Zealanders to explore the region. Tourism remains a vital contributor to Nelson Tasman’s economy, and officials hope the marketing boost will help restore momentum after months of setbacks.

The region is widely recognized for its beaches, national parks, art and craft communities, and culinary offerings, making it a popular domestic travel destination. The government’s intervention is expected to help local operators rebuild bookings and secure jobs in the coming months.

Part of Wider Tourism Support Strategy

The funding reflects a broader government approach to bolstering regional tourism through the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy, which reinvests funds collected from international travelers into projects that support both infrastructure and conservation. By redirecting a portion of these funds toward domestic tourism recovery, the Government signals its commitment to ensuring resilience across the sector.

Local leaders and businesses are expected to work with tourism bodies to maximize the campaign’s reach and impact, ensuring that Nelson Tasman remains a must-visit destination for New Zealanders.