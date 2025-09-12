Buller Celebrates New Reefton Accommodation Built with Local Jobs and Investment

A collaborative effort between government, local authorities, and industry has delivered a major boost for the Buller district, with Regional Development Minister Shane Jones officially opening 10 new accommodation units at the Reefton Campground. The project, designed to harness local skills and resources, has been hailed as a model for community-driven regional development.

Partnership Driving Local Growth

The initiative is the result of a joint partnership between the Buller District Council, Development West Coast, and Endura (formerly Federation Mining). The $350,000 contribution from Endura helped fund the construction, while the council and regional development agency ensured strong community involvement and oversight.

“These units, which will ultimately increase Reefton’s accommodation offerings for locals and tourists, are a shining example of what can be achieved when private and public bodies work collaboratively for the betterment of their region,” Mr Jones said at the opening.

He added that the success of the project reflected a shared vision, streamlined regulatory processes, and a determination to invest in local communities. “If all councils and local bodies could work like this in co-operation with industries that seek to lift up the local economies in which they do business, imagine what could be achieved.”

Boosting Employment and Local Business

The build directly supported 50 local workers and involved multiple West Coast businesses in procurement and supply, reinforcing the Government’s commitment to strengthening local economies. By prioritising local labour and contractors, the project not only delivered a much-needed accommodation facility but also generated immediate economic activity across the district.

Supporting Mining and Tourism

In the short term, the units will be leased by Endura to house staff working on the Snowy River mining project, helping the company retain a stable workforce in the region. However, after at least three years, the community-owned units will transition into visitor accommodation, providing long-term benefits for Reefton’s growing tourism industry.

The shift reflects a forward-looking approach: supporting resource-based industries while also building resilience through tourism, hospitality, and visitor services.

Celebrating Reefton’s Heritage and Innovation

During his visit, Minister Jones also toured the restored Reefton Powerhouse, a historic small-scale hydroelectric plant that has been revived as both an operational asset and a tourist attraction. The project showcases the town’s pioneering energy history and adds another dimension to its appeal for visitors.

Mr Jones also visited Reefton Distilling Co., a thriving local business that was launched with assistance from the former Provincial Growth Fund. The distillery has grown into a successful enterprise, further cementing Reefton’s reputation as a hub of innovation and entrepreneurship on the West Coast.

A Blueprint for Regional Development

The opening of the new units highlights the effectiveness of partnerships between local councils, development agencies, and private industry. By focusing on shared goals and ensuring benefits flow directly into the community, the Reefton project provides a model for how regional development can be both practical and sustainable.

The combination of immediate job creation, support for local industries, and future-proofing through tourism makes the initiative a powerful example of how targeted investments can uplift regional economies.