Albania's Virtual Minister Diella: A New Dawn in Anti-Corruption

Albania introduces Diella, an AI-powered virtual 'minister', to manage public funds and tackle corruption. Created on the e-Albania platform, Diella symbolizes technological advancement in governance. Prime Minister Edi Rama's new cabinet and policies promise EU accession efforts, amid political skepticism and challenges of legal legitimacy for AI governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirana | Updated: 12-09-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 15:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Albania

In a groundbreaking move, Albania has introduced an artificial intelligence-driven 'minister' named Diella to oversee public funding projects and counteract corruption. Prime Minister Edi Rama announced that Diella, whose name means 'Sun' in Albanian, will serve this vital role within his new cabinet.

Diella is not a physical entity but a virtual creation, previously known as a virtual assistant on the e-Albania public service platform. The AI figure aims to enhance transparency and accountability, with a bold promise that public tenders will remain corruption-free under her watch.

This innovative step coincides with Rama's victory in securing a fourth consecutive term. While the ruling Socialist Party pushes forward with its ambitious EU membership plans, opposition and skepticism over technological and political changes remain prominent challenges for the nation's governance strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

