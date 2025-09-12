Albania's Virtual Minister Diella: A New Dawn in Anti-Corruption

In a groundbreaking move, Albania has introduced an artificial intelligence-driven 'minister' named Diella to oversee public funding projects and counteract corruption. Prime Minister Edi Rama announced that Diella, whose name means 'Sun' in Albanian, will serve this vital role within his new cabinet.

Diella is not a physical entity but a virtual creation, previously known as a virtual assistant on the e-Albania public service platform. The AI figure aims to enhance transparency and accountability, with a bold promise that public tenders will remain corruption-free under her watch.

This innovative step coincides with Rama's victory in securing a fourth consecutive term. While the ruling Socialist Party pushes forward with its ambitious EU membership plans, opposition and skepticism over technological and political changes remain prominent challenges for the nation's governance strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)