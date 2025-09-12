Karnataka's Fresh Caste Census: A New Chapter in Social Equality

The Karnataka state government has announced the commencement of a new caste census, officially titled the Social and Educational Survey, scheduled to run from September 22 to October 7. This initiative, with a budget of Rs 420 crore, aims to produce a comprehensive account of the social and educational demographics of the state's population.

The survey, spearheaded by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes under Chairperson Madhusudhan R Naik, intends to collect data from 7 crore people using a 60-question instrument. This operation involves 1,75,000 government school teachers, each receiving up to Rs 20,000, with their remuneration forming a significant portion of the costs.

This fresh effort seeks to revise and update the state's backward classes list, following the unsatisfactory 2015 survey, which faced criticism for its methodological shortcomings. Political leaders, including Congress figures Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, have advocated for this re-enumeration to address grievances from communities like the Vokkaligas and Veershaiva-Lingayats, who were dissatisfied with the previous count.

(With inputs from agencies.)