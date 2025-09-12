Left Menu

Karnataka's Fresh Caste Census: A New Chapter in Social Equality

Karnataka is set to conduct a detailed caste census between September 22 and October 7, costing Rs 420 crore. Led by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, the survey aims to reassess social and educational statuses in the state. Over 1,75,000 government teachers will participate, reviving efforts for social equity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-09-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 15:30 IST
Karnataka's Fresh Caste Census: A New Chapter in Social Equality
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka state government has announced the commencement of a new caste census, officially titled the Social and Educational Survey, scheduled to run from September 22 to October 7. This initiative, with a budget of Rs 420 crore, aims to produce a comprehensive account of the social and educational demographics of the state's population.

The survey, spearheaded by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes under Chairperson Madhusudhan R Naik, intends to collect data from 7 crore people using a 60-question instrument. This operation involves 1,75,000 government school teachers, each receiving up to Rs 20,000, with their remuneration forming a significant portion of the costs.

This fresh effort seeks to revise and update the state's backward classes list, following the unsatisfactory 2015 survey, which faced criticism for its methodological shortcomings. Political leaders, including Congress figures Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, have advocated for this re-enumeration to address grievances from communities like the Vokkaligas and Veershaiva-Lingayats, who were dissatisfied with the previous count.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Holds Steady Amid Ongoing Rate Cut Speculations

Wall Street Holds Steady Amid Ongoing Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
India's Metro Rail Surge: Poised to Overtake the US

India's Metro Rail Surge: Poised to Overtake the US

 India
3
Tensions Rise: German Foreign Ministry Summons Russian Ambassador

Tensions Rise: German Foreign Ministry Summons Russian Ambassador

 Germany
4
Karnataka to Launch Comprehensive Caste Census Amid Renewed Calls for Social Justice

Karnataka to Launch Comprehensive Caste Census Amid Renewed Calls for Social...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025