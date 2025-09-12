Court Calls Out Police Over Alleged Harassment of Disabled Man

The Allahabad High Court has taken a strong stance against police conduct in Sultanpur, summoning key officials, including the Superintendent of Police and the Station House Officer of Motigarpur, in connection with a troubling case involving a disabled man facing harassment through a reportedly false First Information Report (FIR).

In a significant move, the Lucknow bench has tasked these officials to personally explain their actions in affidavits by September 19, warning of severe consequences should they fail to comply. The directive comes as part of a writ petition by Shyam Sundar, who contests the validity of the FIR lodged against him.

The court highlighted its concerns over how a 56-year-old disabled individual is allegedly caught in such judicial predicaments, questioning the morality and legality of implicating him in grave charges like attempted murder. The court has also summoned additional parties named in the case for a hearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)