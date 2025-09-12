Left Menu

Court Calls Out Police Over Alleged Harassment of Disabled Man

The Allahabad High Court has summoned police officials over claims that a 56-year-old disabled man is being harassed with a false FIR. The court demands affidavits from the officers, warning of strict action if not provided. The disabled man contends he couldn't have committed the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 12-09-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 20:41 IST
The Allahabad High Court has taken a strong stance against police conduct in Sultanpur, summoning key officials, including the Superintendent of Police and the Station House Officer of Motigarpur, in connection with a troubling case involving a disabled man facing harassment through a reportedly false First Information Report (FIR).

In a significant move, the Lucknow bench has tasked these officials to personally explain their actions in affidavits by September 19, warning of severe consequences should they fail to comply. The directive comes as part of a writ petition by Shyam Sundar, who contests the validity of the FIR lodged against him.

The court highlighted its concerns over how a 56-year-old disabled individual is allegedly caught in such judicial predicaments, questioning the morality and legality of implicating him in grave charges like attempted murder. The court has also summoned additional parties named in the case for a hearing.

