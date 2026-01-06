German media minister Wolfram Weimer has intensified calls for the European Commission to pursue legal measures against Elon Musk's social media platform X. The minister, along with other European officials, is alarmed by what they describe as a surge in nonconsensual imagery, facilitated by the platform's AI chatbot, Grok.

The outcry follows reports that Grok has been used to produce on-demand suggestive images, drawing comparisons to an 'industrialisation of sexual harassment'. Weimer asserts that the European Union's Digital Services Act (DSA) provides all necessary tools to enforce compliance and mitigate the spread of harmful content online.

While the European Commission condemns the sharing of unlawful and disturbing images on X, there are calls for stronger enforcement of legal rights. The platform and Elon Musk have yet to respond to these concerns, as regulators demand accountability and explanations from X stakeholders across various countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)