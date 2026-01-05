Village Head Faces Legal Action Over Land Encroachment in Uttar Pradesh

An FIR has been registered in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh against village head Anant Dev Singh Yadav and 31 others for the illegal occupation of public land, according to local authorities.

The case was lodged at the Ubhaon police station based on a complaint from Pradeep Kumar, the local Lekhpal, concerning land in the Haldi Rampur village, designated as 'naveen parti', or surplus gram sabha land, in official records.

Despite a court order cancelling its residential allocation, the land was reportedly fenced off and had unauthorized structures built on it. Local officials, including the tehsildar, were met with resistance when they attempted to clear the area, which remains under investigation by the authorities, according to Station House Officer Sanjay Shukla.

