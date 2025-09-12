Woman Village Head Arrested with Arms Cache in Bihar
A woman village head in Bihar's East Champaran district was arrested after police discovered a large collection of arms and ammunition at her premises. The woman is the wife of a wanted criminal. Authorities seized multiple weapons, over 100 cartridges, and seven vehicles during the raid.
- Country:
- India
A woman village head in Bihar's East Champaran district was apprehended by police after a significant cache of arms and ammunition was found at her residence, officials announced on Saturday.
The arrested 'Mukhiya' is married to Qamaruddin Miyan, a man sought in numerous criminal investigations, according to local law enforcement.
In the raid, police confiscated a carbine, an automatic pistol, a rifle, and over 100 live cartridges. Additionally, seven vehicles, including luxury cars and SUVs, were seized. 'Acting on a tip-off, police conducted searches at her premises in Harsiddhi area,' East Champaran SP Swarn Prabhat stated, while confirming that further investigations are in progress.
ALSO READ
Unveiling the Shooter: A Deeper Dive into Tyler Robinson’s Arrest
Kerala Police Under Fire: KSU Leaders Arrest Sparks Uproar
Digital Editor Arrested for Provocative Social Media Post
Sharp Shooter's Arrest in Delhi: Unraveling an Extortion Plot
Violent Confrontation Near Kalamb Road Leads to Multiple Arrests