Woman Village Head Arrested with Arms Cache in Bihar

A woman village head in Bihar's East Champaran district was apprehended by police after a significant cache of arms and ammunition was found at her residence, officials announced on Saturday.

The arrested 'Mukhiya' is married to Qamaruddin Miyan, a man sought in numerous criminal investigations, according to local law enforcement.

In the raid, police confiscated a carbine, an automatic pistol, a rifle, and over 100 live cartridges. Additionally, seven vehicles, including luxury cars and SUVs, were seized. 'Acting on a tip-off, police conducted searches at her premises in Harsiddhi area,' East Champaran SP Swarn Prabhat stated, while confirming that further investigations are in progress.