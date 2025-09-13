Clash of Protocols: Rahul Gandhi and Minister Dinesh Singh Spar at Development Meet

A high-level review meeting on central schemes in Amethi spiraled into a heated exchange between Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh.

The disagreement, which gained traction on social media, occurred during the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) assembly on September 11, where protocol was reportedly breached by Singh.

Rahul Gandhi's notable absence in extending a handshake fueled further speculation, prompting Singh to call for an end to the controversy and focus on development goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)