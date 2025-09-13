Bear Attack Sparks Urgent Wildlife Safety Alert in Poonch

A woman was seriously injured following a bear attack in the remote village of Gagrian, Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, early Saturday morning, officials reported.

The victim, identified as Rubina Begum, was attacked outside her home around 5:30 am. Neighbors, alerted by her cries, rushed to her aid and managed to drive the bear back into the nearby forest.

Begum is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Poonch. Her husband, Mohd Yousuf, has called upon the wildlife protection department to implement measures to curb the frequent black bear incursions into residential areas.

