Bear Attack Sparks Urgent Wildlife Safety Alert in Poonch
A serious bear attack injured a woman in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir. Neighbors drove the bear away. The woman's husband seeks prompt action from wildlife authorities to stop recurring bear incursions.
Updated: 13-09-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 14:14 IST
A woman was seriously injured following a bear attack in the remote village of Gagrian, Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, early Saturday morning, officials reported.
The victim, identified as Rubina Begum, was attacked outside her home around 5:30 am. Neighbors, alerted by her cries, rushed to her aid and managed to drive the bear back into the nearby forest.
Begum is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Poonch. Her husband, Mohd Yousuf, has called upon the wildlife protection department to implement measures to curb the frequent black bear incursions into residential areas.
