Bear Attack Sparks Urgent Wildlife Safety Alert in Poonch

A serious bear attack injured a woman in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir. Neighbors drove the bear away. The woman's husband seeks prompt action from wildlife authorities to stop recurring bear incursions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 13-09-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 14:14 IST
  • India

A woman was seriously injured following a bear attack in the remote village of Gagrian, Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, early Saturday morning, officials reported.

The victim, identified as Rubina Begum, was attacked outside her home around 5:30 am. Neighbors, alerted by her cries, rushed to her aid and managed to drive the bear back into the nearby forest.

Begum is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Poonch. Her husband, Mohd Yousuf, has called upon the wildlife protection department to implement measures to curb the frequent black bear incursions into residential areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

