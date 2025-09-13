Café Blast Rattles Madrid District

A powerful explosion in a café shook Madrid's Vallecas district on Saturday, resulting in injuries to 21 people. Among those affected, three individuals are reported in serious condition, according to local emergency services.

The alarming blast took place at approximately 3 p.m., leaving the community in shock and desperate for answers. As of now, the cause of the explosion is yet to be determined.

Emergency responders swiftly arrived at the scene to provide aid and are working diligently to uncover the circumstances that led to this incident.

