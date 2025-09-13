Left Menu

Café Blast Rattles Madrid District

A café explosion in Madrid's Vallecas district injured 21 people, with three critically wounded. The incident occurred at 3 p.m. local time, but the cause remains unknown. Emergency services swiftly responded to the scene.

Updated: 13-09-2025 23:01 IST
A powerful explosion in a café shook Madrid's Vallecas district on Saturday, resulting in injuries to 21 people. Among those affected, three individuals are reported in serious condition, according to local emergency services.

The alarming blast took place at approximately 3 p.m., leaving the community in shock and desperate for answers. As of now, the cause of the explosion is yet to be determined.

Emergency responders swiftly arrived at the scene to provide aid and are working diligently to uncover the circumstances that led to this incident.

