Deadly Escalation: Haiti's Fishing Village Attack Highlights Spiraling Gang Violence
The United Nations Secretary-General condemned the alleged killing of at least 40 people in a Haitian fishing village, emphasizing the escalating gang violence in the region. The attack reportedly occurred on Thursday in Labodrie after the murder of a local gang leader, raising concerns of widespread instability and control by the Viv Ansanm alliance.
The United Nations Secretary-General has strongly condemned the reported killing of at least 40 individuals in a Haitian fishing village, marking a worrying trend of increasing gang violence.
According to local reports, the attack took place on Thursday night in Labodrie, reflecting the troubling spread of violence beyond Haiti's capital. The U.N. urged Haitian authorities to ensure justice for these and other human rights abuses.
Following the death of Vladimir—a local gang leader and member of the notorious Viv Ansanm alliance—gangs allegedly burned down Labodrie. Recognized by the U.S. as a terrorist organization, Viv Ansanm has fueled instability in the region, dominating Port-au-Prince and beyond.
