Amit Khare Appointed Secretary to Vice President

On Sunday, the government appointed former bureaucrat Amit Khare as the Secretary to the new Vice President, C P Radhakrishnan.

Khare, who has been advising the Prime Minister on social sector matters since October 2021, played a critical role in the formulation and implementation of the National Education Policy, 2020.

Khare's appointment, approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, will be on a three-year contract, in the rank and pay of Secretary. He brings extensive experience, having served in various senior roles, including as Secretary of Information & Broadcasting and Secretary of School and Higher Education.

(With inputs from agencies.)