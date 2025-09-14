Left Menu

Amit Khare Appointed Secretary to Vice President

Amit Khare, a former bureaucrat and advisor to the Prime Minister, has been appointed as the Secretary to Vice President C P Radhakrishnan. His three-year tenure will be on a contract basis. Khare has held several significant positions and played a key role in the National Education Policy, 2020.

On Sunday, the government appointed former bureaucrat Amit Khare as the Secretary to the new Vice President, C P Radhakrishnan.

Khare, who has been advising the Prime Minister on social sector matters since October 2021, played a critical role in the formulation and implementation of the National Education Policy, 2020.

Khare's appointment, approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, will be on a three-year contract, in the rank and pay of Secretary. He brings extensive experience, having served in various senior roles, including as Secretary of Information & Broadcasting and Secretary of School and Higher Education.

