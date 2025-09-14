Left Menu

Outrage Erupts Over Alleged Misconduct by Delhi Police Officer

A Delhi police officer was reassigned after allegations of misconduct during a raid, as a viral post sparked public outrage. The incident involved ASI Virender, who allegedly misbehaved with a woman during a search operation. Delhi Police has initiated an investigation amidst mounting demands for justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 16:29 IST
Outrage Erupts Over Alleged Misconduct by Delhi Police Officer
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi police officer has been reassigned following allegations of misconduct during a raid, officials confirmed on Sunday. The incident has stirred public outrage as a viral post on social media accused the officer, Virender, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) at Ashram police station, of misbehaving with a woman from the Northeast.

The controversy began after a PCR call was made about illicit liquor at a shop in Delhi's SLC area. ASI Virender led the response team that seized illegal liquor. However, subsequent allegations of inappropriate conduct during the operation have resulted in calls for strict action.

The Southeast district police are conducting a detailed inquiry, with promises of fair investigation. Senior officers assured the public of a transparent probe while urging against spreading unverified information online.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Publicis Sapient: Navigating Digital Transformation in India

Publicis Sapient: Navigating Digital Transformation in India

 India
2
Rally Calls for Navi Mumbai Airport to Honor Farmer Leader D. B. Patil

Rally Calls for Navi Mumbai Airport to Honor Farmer Leader D. B. Patil

 India
3
Indian Boxers Shine on World Stage with Historic Wins

Indian Boxers Shine on World Stage with Historic Wins

 United Kingdom
4
Panic as 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Northeast

Panic as 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Northeast

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025