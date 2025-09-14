Outrage Erupts Over Alleged Misconduct by Delhi Police Officer
A Delhi police officer was reassigned after allegations of misconduct during a raid, as a viral post sparked public outrage. The incident involved ASI Virender, who allegedly misbehaved with a woman during a search operation. Delhi Police has initiated an investigation amidst mounting demands for justice.
- Country:
- India
A Delhi police officer has been reassigned following allegations of misconduct during a raid, officials confirmed on Sunday. The incident has stirred public outrage as a viral post on social media accused the officer, Virender, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) at Ashram police station, of misbehaving with a woman from the Northeast.
The controversy began after a PCR call was made about illicit liquor at a shop in Delhi's SLC area. ASI Virender led the response team that seized illegal liquor. However, subsequent allegations of inappropriate conduct during the operation have resulted in calls for strict action.
The Southeast district police are conducting a detailed inquiry, with promises of fair investigation. Senior officers assured the public of a transparent probe while urging against spreading unverified information online.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Turning Point in US-South Korea Relations After Georgia Immigration Raid
Diplomatic Endeavors Post-Immigration Raid at Hyundai Plant
Thane Court Acquits 17 in 2015 Rioting Case Due to Investigation Lapses
U.S. Diplomat Aims to Mend Ties After Immigration Raid
China's Strategic Moves: Semiconductor Investigations Amid US Talks