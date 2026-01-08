Senate advances resolution to limit Trump's war powers after Venezuela raid

Left Menu

The Senate advanced a resolution Thursday that would limit President Donald Trumps ability to conduct further attacks against Venezuela, sounding a note of disapproval for his expanding ambitions in the Western Hemisphere.Democrats and five Republicans voted to advance the war powers resolution on a 52-47 vote and ensure a later vote for final passage.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-01-2026 22:34 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 22:34 IST
The Senate advanced a resolution Thursday that would limit President Donald Trump's ability to conduct further attacks against Venezuela, sounding a note of disapproval for his expanding ambitions in the Western Hemisphere.

Democrats and five Republicans voted to advance the war powers resolution on a 52-47 vote and ensure a later vote for final passage. It has virtually no chance of becoming law because Trump would have to sign it if it were to pass the House. Still, it was a significant gesture that showed unease among some Republicans after the US military seized Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in a surprise nighttime raid.

Trump's administration is now seeking to control Venezuela's oil resources and its government, but the war powers resolution would require congressional approval for any further attacks on the South American country.

Republican Sens Rand Paul of Kentucky, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Josh Hawley of Missouri, Susan Collins of Maine and Todd Young of Indiana voted in favour of the resolution.

Democrats had failed to pass several such resolutions in the months that Trump escalated his campaign against Venezuela. But lawmakers argued that now that Trump has captured Maduro and set his sights to other conquests such as Greenland, the vote presents the Republican-controlled Congress with an opportunity.

"It's time for Congress to assert its control over military action of this kind, and it's time to get this out of secrecy and put it in the light," said Sen Tim Kaine, D-Va., who forced the vote.

Republican leaders have said they had no advance notification of the raid early morning Saturday to seize Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, but mostly expressed satisfaction this week as top administration officials provided classified briefings on the operation.

