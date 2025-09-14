Tragedy Strikes: Medical Student's Mysterious Death Sparks Investigation

The mysterious death of Anindita Soren, a final-year medical student, has plunged the community into shock. The 24-year-old died under suspicious circumstances in a Malda hospital in West Bengal.

Anindita's boyfriend, Ujjwal Soren, also a junior doctor, has been arrested following accusations from her family. The family alleges Ujjwal poisoned Anindita after she pressured him into marriage registration, which he was avoiding.

Police are investigating the incident meticulously, as the junior doctors' association and Anindita's family demand justice. Ujjwal remains in custody as authorities strive for a swift and fair investigation to unveil the truth behind the student's untimely death.

