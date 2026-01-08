J-K govt to adjust affected medical students through supernumerary seats: CM Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said the government will accommodate students affected by the closure of a medical college by adjusting them in other institutions through supernumerary seats, asserting that their education will not be allowed to suffer.

The chief minister also said that accountability must be fixed if standards were not maintained at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College.

Supernumerary seats are additional seats created over and above the intake approved by an authority.

''The Health Minister is standing here with me. Yesterday, she was with me in Samba. We have discussed this issue thoroughly and, as I said yesterday in Samba after the issuance of the order, these students have passed the NEET examination in a lawful manner. They have merit,'' Abdullah told reporters here.

''It is our legal responsibility to accommodate them. We will adjust them by creating supernumerary seats in colleges close to their homes so that their education does not suffer," he said.

He said adjusting the students was not a difficult task. ''We will do it,'' he added.

However, the chief minister said that the government must also reflect on the injustice done to students' futures in the long run by shutting down the medical college. ''Today, out of 50 seats, 40 were taken by Muslim students and objections were raised. But if, over time, the number of seats in this college had gradually increased to 400–500, it is possible that 250–300 students in the future would have been from Jammu. Where will those students go now?'' he asked.

Taking a dig at the BJP and others in Jammu, Abdullah said aspirants across the country struggle to secure medical college seats. ''We are perhaps the only place where we received a fully built medical college and yet got it shut down due to protests,'' he said.

Responding to questions on inspections by the National Medical Commission (NMC) at other colleges, the chief minister asked who conducted the inspections and how the college was cleared. ''You should question the university and its office-bearers from top to bottom—why, after building a medical college, did it fail to pass inspection?'' he said.

On the National Medical Commission's assertion that norms were not fulfilled, Abdullah said the matter was even more unfortunate. ''Who heads this university and who is its Chancellor? They should also be questioned. Instead of questioning me alone, ask them as well,'' he said.

He reiterated that accountability must be fixed if standards are not maintained. ''If today the BJP is happy that the university failed to maintain standards, then who is responsible and what action will be taken? We will adjust these 50 students, but someone must answer for the damage done to students' futures,'' he said.

On whether the government intended to take back financial aid given to the institution, Abdullah said, ''The aid was given to the university. We are not the kind of people who give money and then take it back.'' Commenting on unemployment and criticism that he speaks too much, the chief minister said he had never shied away from any issue. ''Tell me which issue I have remained silent on. There is none. If anyone wants further answers, the Assembly session is coming up. Members can raise questions there, and we will respond,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)