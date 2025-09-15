Food & Public Distribution Dept. Launches Special Campaign 5.0 with New Goals

The Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD), Government of India, has announced the launch of Special Campaign 5.0, scheduled to be held from 2nd October to 31st October 2025. This initiative comes on the heels of the successful completion of Special Campaigns 1.0, 2.0, 3.0, and 4.0, and continues the Department’s commitment to clean governance, efficiency, and Swachhata (cleanliness).

Objectives of Special Campaign 5.0

The upcoming campaign has been designed around key parameters identified by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG). Its objectives include:

Liquidation of pending references – ensuring that matters from Parliament, PMO, States, and citizens are addressed promptly.

Better record management – systematic digitization, weeding out of old files, and improved archival practices.

Space management – freeing up valuable office space for productive use.

E-waste disposal – adopting sustainable methods to manage electronic waste.

Office beautification and cleanliness – reinforcing Swachhata values across offices and attached organizations.

Key Achievements of Special Campaign 4.0

The Department had made remarkable progress under Special Campaign 4.0, with major achievements between September 2024 and August 2025:

65,507 files weeded out to improve efficiency.

158,786 sq. ft. of office space freed , making way for optimized workplace management.

Revenue of ₹45.12 lakh generated through systematic disposal of material.

These results highlight how cleanliness and efficiency go hand in hand, not only improving working conditions but also contributing financially through resource optimization.

Sustained Efforts Beyond Campaign Period

Even after the official campaign period, the Department sustained its momentum from November 2024 to August 2025, achieving further milestones:

52,324 sq. ft. of space freed through the removal of redundant files, auctioning of scrap, and clearing abandoned areas.

Revenue of ₹31.29 lakh generated from auctioning scrap material.

1,827 cleanliness drives conducted across offices and field units of DFPD, reinforcing a culture of hygiene and orderliness.

These continuous efforts underscore the Department’s determination to institutionalize cleanliness and efficiency as an ongoing practice rather than a one-time activity.

Roadmap for the Future

With Special Campaign 5.0, DFPD is poised to build on its past successes by further embedding the values of efficiency, accountability, and sustainability into its functioning. The Department aims not only to address pending matters but also to promote workplace modernization, improve aesthetics, and strengthen environmental responsibility through e-waste disposal and green initiatives.

A Step Toward Clean and Efficient Governance

The Ministry’s proactive approach ensures that these campaigns go beyond symbolic drives, turning into systematic reforms that improve citizen services and workplace culture. By maintaining focus on both governance reforms and Swachhata, the Department of Food and Public Distribution is playing a pivotal role in advancing the government’s larger vision of a clean, transparent, and efficient India.