Left Menu

Cop caught taking Rs 1 lakh bribe from son of murder accused in Indore

PTI | Indore | Updated: 15-09-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 18:52 IST
Cop caught taking Rs 1 lakh bribe from son of murder accused in Indore
  • Country:
  • India

A sub-inspector was caught red-handed while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the son of a murder accused in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on Monday, a Lokayukta police official said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sunil Talan said Dharmendra Rajput (46) was caught accepting the money at a commercial complex opposite the Azad Nagar police station, where he was posted.

Rajput had sought a bribe from the complainant, Santosh Kumar Tomar, son of Ramchandra Singh Tomar, an accused in a murder case, he said.

The complainant is the manager of a security agency run by his father, he said.

Security guards of the agency had allegedly beaten a man badly near the Musakhedi bridge, mistaking him for a thief, and he later died, the official said.

He said that the Azad Nagar police had registered an FIR and included the agency's director, Ramchandra Singh Tomar, as an accused along with the guards involved in the assault.

The complainant alleged that the sub-inspector had implicated his father in the case when his bribe demand was not met.

When the complainant's father got anticipatory bail from the Madhya Pradesh High Court, the accused cop allegedly called him to the police station and again demanded a bribe for not taking 'strict action' against Tomar senior in the case, the official said.

A case has been registered against the sub-inspector under the Prevention of Corruption Act, but he hasn't been arrested, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC says abolition of Waqf-by-user not prima facie arbitrary

SC says abolition of Waqf-by-user not prima facie arbitrary

 India
2
Delhi Traffic Police removes over 300 people obstructing roads from intersections in special drive

Delhi Traffic Police removes over 300 people obstructing roads from intersec...

 India
3
Karakoram Highway shut amid Diamer-Basha dam compensation row

Karakoram Highway shut amid Diamer-Basha dam compensation row

 Pakistan
4
Delhi to deploy 75 drones with PM Modi's image on his birthday under 'Sewa Pakhwada'

Delhi to deploy 75 drones with PM Modi's image on his birthday under 'Sewa P...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025