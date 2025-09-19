Allahabad High Court Stays FIR Proceedings Against Sambhal Cleric
The Allahabad High Court has halted proceedings in an FIR against a Sambhal Jama Masjid cleric for violating prohibitory orders. The decision allows police to continue investigating by filing a proper complaint. This follows violence on Nov 24, 2024, and a subsequent FIR on Aug 8, 2025.
The Allahabad High Court has paused all further actions related to an FIR against a cleric from Sambhal Jama Masjid, charged with violating prohibitory orders post-bail in the Sambhal violence incident.
A two-judge bench, consisting of Justice Siddharth Varma and Justice Abdul Shahid, halted the proceedings while permitting the police to move ahead with the investigation legally by filing an appropriate complaint.
This decision came after the petition filed by Zafar Ali and three others, claiming the FIR was improperly lodged in a non-cognisable case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
