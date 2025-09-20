Former IAS Probationer's Family Entangled in Abduction and Fraud Controversy
The Navi Mumbai police arrested the driver of ex-IAS probationer Puja Khedkar's father for a road rage incident that led to a truck driver's abduction. Her father remains on the run. The case reveals layers of controversy involving the Khedkars, including fraud allegations against Puja.
The Navi Mumbai police have detained the driver involved in last week's road rage incident linked to former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar's family, a senior official confirmed Saturday.
Dilip Khedkar, Puja's father, wanted for his role in the abduction of a truck driver, is still evading arrest, authorities stated.
The altercation on September 13 on Mulund-Airoli Road initiated when a truck driven by Prahlad Kumar grazed a Land Cruiser, escalating to his forcible confinement at the Khedkar residence in Pune.
