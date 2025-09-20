Left Menu

Former IAS Probationer's Family Entangled in Abduction and Fraud Controversy

The Navi Mumbai police arrested the driver of ex-IAS probationer Puja Khedkar's father for a road rage incident that led to a truck driver's abduction. Her father remains on the run. The case reveals layers of controversy involving the Khedkars, including fraud allegations against Puja.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 20-09-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 10:11 IST
The Navi Mumbai police have detained the driver involved in last week's road rage incident linked to former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar's family, a senior official confirmed Saturday.

Dilip Khedkar, Puja's father, wanted for his role in the abduction of a truck driver, is still evading arrest, authorities stated.

The altercation on September 13 on Mulund-Airoli Road initiated when a truck driven by Prahlad Kumar grazed a Land Cruiser, escalating to his forcible confinement at the Khedkar residence in Pune.

