Justice Served: Life Sentences for Daughters' Tragic Murder

A man has been sentenced to life in prison for the chilling murder of his three minor daughters, a verdict that coincides with the life sentence handed to his partner in crime. This conclusive judgment was delivered by District and Sessions Judge Mohan Lal Vishwakarma on Saturday, with both receiving a fine of Rs 35,000.

The case, which culminated in this conviction, originated from a complaint filed on May 31, 2020, by Sabira Khatoon, the wife of the main accused, Sarfraz. She accused her husband of animosity towards her and their daughters, revealing a gruesome plot on the day of the incident.

Sarfraz, along with accomplice Niraj Maurya, misled the daughters — Sana, Saba, and Shama — under false pretenses, ultimately leading them to their death by the Saryu River. The cover-up crumbled as police investigations uncovered the truth, resulting in arrests and prosecution under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code.

