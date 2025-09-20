Left Menu

Visa Policy Shift: Impact on H-1B Holders

India criticized the Trump administration's decision to increase H-1B visa fees to $100,000, citing humanitarian concerns and potential disruptions. Indian tech professionals are particularly affected as India is a major beneficiary of the program. Both nations hope the changes will consider mutual economic benefits.

  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has expressed grave concerns over the Trump administration's recent hike in H-1B visa fees. Calling the tenfold increase 'humanitarian' in consequence, officials hope Washington will address the disruptions these changes may cause.

As of Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump's new visa regulations came into effect, leaving Indian authorities scrambling to aid nationals potentially affected. Many had been advised to return to the U.S. before risking travel complications.

The swift imposition is anticipated to deeply affect Indian technological firms and the skilled professionals they employ, as India has historically been a significant beneficiary of the H-1B visa program.

(With inputs from agencies.)

