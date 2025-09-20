Impact of Trump's H-1B Visa Fee Hike on Global Workforce

In a significant move impacting skilled international professionals, particularly from India, the Trump administration has raised the H-1B visa fee to USD 100,000, exclusively affecting new applicants. The decision, announced by a White House official, stands to face legal scrutiny but could dramatically alter the U.S. employment landscape.

The proclamation, signed by President Donald Trump, comes into effect at 12:01 am EDT on September 21. It means that companies hiring skilled foreign workers will endure higher costs, paying USD 100,000 annually for up to six years for each new H-1B visa holder.

This abrupt policy change prompted widespread alarm as immigration attorneys advised H-1B visa recipients or their families currently outside the U.S. to return immediately to avoid entry denial. The fee hike's potential to withstand legal challenges remains a critical concern for impacted businesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)