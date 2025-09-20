Left Menu

Impact of Trump's H-1B Visa Fee Hike on Global Workforce

President Trump increased the H-1B visa fee to USD 100,000, affecting companies hiring skilled international workers. The decision, effective September 21, caused panic among visa holders. While the fee applies only to new applicants, companies have expressed concerns over the potential legal challenges it may face.

Washington DC | Updated: 20-09-2025 23:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move impacting skilled international professionals, particularly from India, the Trump administration has raised the H-1B visa fee to USD 100,000, exclusively affecting new applicants. The decision, announced by a White House official, stands to face legal scrutiny but could dramatically alter the U.S. employment landscape.

The proclamation, signed by President Donald Trump, comes into effect at 12:01 am EDT on September 21. It means that companies hiring skilled foreign workers will endure higher costs, paying USD 100,000 annually for up to six years for each new H-1B visa holder.

This abrupt policy change prompted widespread alarm as immigration attorneys advised H-1B visa recipients or their families currently outside the U.S. to return immediately to avoid entry denial. The fee hike's potential to withstand legal challenges remains a critical concern for impacted businesses.

