Britain's Bold Move: Recognizing a Palestinian State

In a significant shift in foreign policy, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is poised to announce the recognition of a Palestinian state. This bold move, expected on Sunday, aligns Britain with several other nations, despite strong objections from Israel and disapproval from the United States, its closest ally.

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy confirmed this decision, emphasizing its role in keeping alive the prospects of a peace process towards a two-state solution. France, Canada, Australia, and Belgium are among other countries expected to support this recognition at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The decision comes amidst high tensions, as Starmer set several conditions in July for recognition, including a ceasefire with Hamas and assurances against annexation. Despite opposition, Britain joins over 140 UN members recognizing Palestine, highlighting its symbolic significance as a historical ally of Israel.