Delhi University Election Results Under Scrutiny: Allegations of EVM Tampering Surface

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the chief election officer of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) in response to a petition challenging the outcome of the recent DUSU elections. The petition was filed by Ronak Khatri, the outgoing DUSU president, who alleges tampering with electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Filed with the aim of ensuring fair electoral practices, the petition argues that the vote held on September 18 was compromised due to tampered EVMs. The alleged interference is marked by blue ink against the name of ABVP candidate Aryan Mann, potentially influencing the voters and undermining the election's legitimacy.

Further, the plea outlines events at Hansraj College, Kirori Mal College, and the Faculty of Law, where irregularities were reported. Despite requests from petitioners and polling agents to preserve the EVMs and halt the polling process, reports suggest that authorities did not intervene, allowing the compromised election to proceed. The matter is set for a court hearing on December 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)