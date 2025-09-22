Police Crack Chilling Case of Missing Woman Strangled by Boyfriend

In a chilling development, Kanpur Police have solved the mystery surrounding the disappearance of a 20-year-old woman. The accused, the woman's boyfriend and his associate, confessed to her murder, revealing they stuffed her body into a suitcase and disposed of it in the Yamuna river.

Suraj Kumar Uttam, the primary accused, reportedly strangled his girlfriend Akanksha after an argument over his involvement with another woman. The confrontation proved deadly as Suraj, influenced by his second girlfriend, went to drastic measures to end his first relationship.

The investigation took a significant turn when police, analyzing call records, zeroed in on Suraj. The Additional Commissioner of Police confirmed the successful resolution of the case, with efforts ongoing to retrieve the victim's body. This unsettling case has put a spotlight on the lengths people will go to conceal their crimes.

