NGT seeks water quality data of Yamuna river from Delhi Pollution Control Committee

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2026 19:10 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 19:10 IST
The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to provide water quality data of the Yamuna river between the Wazirabad Barrage and Asgharpur village stretch.

A bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel said the Delhi government had submitted its report about liquid waste management.

It noted that according to the report, ''discharge of treated, partially treated, untreated sewage through various drains falling into the Yamuna is the main cause of water pollution in the river, particularly in the stretch between Wazirabad Barrage and Asgharpur village.'' The tribunal also noted that there was an 88 million gallons per day (MGD) gap in sewage treatment.

In its December 22 order, the tribunal said, ''The water quality data of the Yamuna river stretch between Wazirabad Barrage and Asgharpur Village in compliance with prescribed standards may be disclosed by DPCC in the next report.'' It directed Delhi's chief secretary to file a detailed, tabulated further progress report, including the issues of sewage generation, sewer connectivity, drain-wise discharge, sewage treatment plant performance, action plans to prevent sewage discharge into storm water drains, and sludge management.

The tribunal also appointed advocates Katyayni and Vikrant Badesra as Amicus Curiae (friend of the court) to assist the tribunal.

