Egypt Pardons Prominent Activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah After International Pressure

In a significant development, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has issued a pardon for high-profile activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah, a move that comes after years of international outcry and mounting pressure.

Alaa Abd el-Fattah, a well-known Egyptian-British activist, has spent much of his life imprisoned for his political activities, especially his opposition to President Sisi's regime. His most recent imprisonment drew widespread attention, with pleas for his release becoming a focal point during the 2022 COP27 summit in Egypt.

The National Council for Human Rights in Egypt has welcomed this decision, seeing it as a sign of increased emphasis on justice. His family and supporters eagerly await his release, expected once the pardon is officially published. Abd el-Fattah's case highlights the ongoing tensions in Egypt over political freedoms.

(With inputs from agencies.)