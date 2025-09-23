Left Menu

Supreme Court's Landmark Battle: Presidential Powers vs. Agency Independence

The U.S. Supreme Court has permitted temporary firing of an FTC member, Rebecca Slaughter, by President Trump, highlighting tensions over presidential power and agency independence. This legal battle could reshape historical protections against unchecked presidential control, challenging a precedent set by the landmark 1935 Humphrey's Executor case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 01:46 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 01:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court has provisionally allowed President Donald Trump to dismiss a Democratic member of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Rebecca Slaughter. This decision precedes a critical December hearing that will test presidential influence over supposedly independent government agencies.

The ongoing legal case may challenge a 90-year-old precedent established by Humphrey's Executor v. United States, which protects FTC commissioners from removal by the president for policy differences. The Supreme Court, with its conservative majority, decided against a lower court's order shielding Slaughter for her term through 2029.

Critics argue that presidential dismissals of such agency members undermine their independence. The court's previous rulings have already favored Trump's similar requests against other independent bodies, and this case is closely watched for its potential impact on the balance of presidential and congressional powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

