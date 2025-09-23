Left Menu

Economy Titans Unite: A Crucial Meeting in China

China's central bank Governor Pan Gongsheng and Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio met in China to discuss the global economy and financial market. Their meeting underscores the importance of U.S.-China dialogue in addressing global economic challenges and enhancing mutual understanding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 23-09-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 17:36 IST
China's central bank Governor, Pan Gongsheng, engaged in discussions with Ray Dalio, the founder of Bridgewater Associates, in a significant meeting held on Tuesday. The engagement took place during Dalio's visit to China, as reported by the People's Bank of China.

Both influential figures exchanged insights and perspectives on vital issues concerning the global economy and financial markets. This discussion was part of their ongoing efforts to foster stronger economic relations and address global financial challenges.

The meeting highlights the importance of dialogue between U.S. and Chinese financial leaders, aiming to enhance mutual understanding and cooperation amid evolving global financial dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

