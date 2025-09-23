CJI Gavai Satisfied with 'Bulldozer Judgment' Tackling Human Issues

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai recently revealed his satisfaction with a significant judgment concerning "bulldozer justice" at a Supreme Court Advocates' felicitation event. Delivered with Justice K V Viswanathan, the verdict addressed pressing human issues, likening bulldozer action to a lawless state where might dictated right.

Speaking on November 13, 2024, Gavai highlighted the judgment's focus on human problems, noting that families suffered merely due to criminal associations of relatives. Despite being credited largely, Gavai emphasized equal recognition for Justice Viswanathan's contributions to the ruling.

CJI Gavai also discussed his commitment to enhancing judicial efficiency, infrastructure, and representation for young lawyers at the Supreme Court. His tenure, he asserted, aimed at justice improvements, setting a notable precedent with new guidelines bettering judicial proceedings nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)