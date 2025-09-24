New Civil Aviation Authority Board Members Appointed to Strengthen Governance

The Government has announced the appointment of three new members to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Board, a move expected to bolster the organisation’s governance, efficiency, and capacity to support New Zealand’s evolving aviation sector.

Associate Transport Minister James Meager confirmed that Mike Schubert and Peter O’Regan will begin three-year terms on 8 October 2025, while Mel Templeton will join the Board from 26 May 2026.

Strengthening the CAA’s Leadership

Minister Meager said the new appointees bring a wealth of experience across aviation and governance, qualities that will be vital as the CAA embarks on a number of important initiatives, including:

A first principles funding review , examining how aviation safety and regulatory activities are sustainably financed.

Implementation of rule changes and technology updates to ensure regulations keep pace with innovation in aviation.

Ongoing efforts to enhance efficiency and performance within the authority.

“These new board members’ extensive experience across aviation and governance will strengthen the CAA as it continues its focus on efficiency and performance,” Mr Meager said. “The refreshed board will provide the leadership needed to support the sector’s growth, enhance safety, and deliver better outcomes for travellers, businesses, and communities.”

Government Commitment to Aviation Growth

The appointments come as part of the Government’s broader commitment to support the growth of the aviation sector, which is seen as vital not only for passenger travel but also for cargo, tourism, regional connectivity, and economic resilience.

The CAA plays a key role in balancing these priorities by maintaining world-class safety standards while ensuring that regulations allow for innovation in emerging areas, such as drone operations, advanced air mobility, and sustainable aviation fuels.

New Appointees at a Glance

Mike Schubert – Brings extensive aviation sector leadership and corporate governance experience, having served in senior roles across commercial and regulatory environments.

Peter O’Regan – Recognised for his financial expertise and governance contributions, with a track record in steering large organisations through change.

Mel Templeton – Known for her leadership in technology and innovation, with experience that will strengthen the CAA’s work on digital transformation and future-focused aviation systems.

Acknowledging Service of Departing Members

Minister Meager also acknowledged the contributions of outgoing members:

Jill Hatchwell , who is stepping down after years of service and leadership on the Board.

Charles Spillane, who will complete his term in May 2026.

“I thank Jill Hatchwell and Charles Spillane for their commitment to the Board and their service to the aviation sector,” Mr Meager said.

Looking Ahead

With these new appointments, the CAA Board is expected to be well positioned to guide the authority through a period of sector transformation, ensuring that New Zealand aviation remains safe, innovative, and internationally competitive.

As the industry adapts to technological advances and responds to changing passenger and business demands, strong governance will be crucial to delivering on the Government’s vision of a robust, efficient, and forward-looking aviation sector.