Gold Heist Shocks Coastal Vizhinjam
A significant theft involving 90 sovereigns of gold and Rs one lakh was reported in Vizhinjam when the family was away. The house belonged to a former fire officer named Gilbert. Authorities are investigating the incident, which unfolded while the family stayed at a relative's residence.
A significant burglary has shaken the coastal community of Vizhinjam, where 90 sovereigns of gold ornaments and Rs one lakh were reportedly stolen from a residence, police confirmed on Wednesday.
The house, owned by Gilbert, a former fire force official, was vacant at the time, as the family was visiting relatives nearby. The theft was discovered by local authorities early Wednesday morning.
According to family sources, the gold was stored on the first floor, and the cash was taken from the ground floor of the two-storey building. Police have launched a preliminary investigation and are working to uncover more details about the brazen incident.
