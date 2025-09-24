Left Menu

Supreme Court to Decide on Adolescent Age of Consent: Critical Hearing Set for November

The Supreme Court will hear a crucial case on November 12 regarding the statutory age of consent for adolescents, currently set at 18 years. The Centre defends maintaining this age to protect minors, while advocate Indira Jaising argues for lowering it to 16. The outcome may impact existing child protection laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 14:20 IST
Supreme Court to Decide on Adolescent Age of Consent: Critical Hearing Set for November
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has slated November 12 as the date to deliberate on the contentious issue concerning the statutory age of consent for adolescents. The court expressed its intention to approach the matter in a continuous manner rather than piecemeal, to ensure a comprehensive evaluation.

While the Centre upholds the age of 18 as a protective legal standard, Senior Advocate Indira Jaising challenges this perspective. Jaising advocates for reducing the age to 16, arguing that the existing blanket criminalisation under child protection laws does not account for consensual relationships between individuals aged 16 to 18.

The Centre remains steadfast, asserting that lowering the age could potentially undermine child protection laws such as the POCSO Act. The Court's eventual decision could significantly influence legislative norms aimed at safeguarding minors from sexual exploitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unfulfilled Statehood Promises Spark Protests in Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir

Unfulfilled Statehood Promises Spark Protests in Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir

 India
2
Empowering Delhi's Daughters: Ladli Scheme Honors 40,000 Beneficiaries

Empowering Delhi's Daughters: Ladli Scheme Honors 40,000 Beneficiaries

 India
3
Malawi Elections: Mutharika's Return Sparks Political Shift

Malawi Elections: Mutharika's Return Sparks Political Shift

 Malawi
4
Guinea's New Constitution: A Pathway for Junta Leadership?

Guinea's New Constitution: A Pathway for Junta Leadership?

 Guinea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025