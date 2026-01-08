Left Menu

Bengal CEO exempts overseas electors from personal appearance in SIR hearings

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-01-2026 19:44 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 19:44 IST
The office of the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Thursday said electors temporarily residing abroad will be exempted from personal appearance during SIR hearings.

According to a statement, electors who are staying overseas for purposes such as education, official engagement, medical treatment, or any other valid reason will be exempted from personal appearance during the hearing process of the Special Intensive Review (SIR) of electoral rolls.

''The commission has taken a facilitative approach to ensure that eligible electors temporarily residing abroad are not inconvenienced during the hearing process,'' the official told PTI.

The statement further clarified that such electors may authorise any family member to appear on their behalf.

The authorised representative must produce valid proof of relationship with the elector and submit the necessary documents as prescribed by the commission.

Emphasising timely compliance, another poll panel body official said, ''All district-level authorities have been instructed to implement these directions immediately so that the verification process remains smooth and inclusive.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

