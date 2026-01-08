Left Menu

Election Commission to introduce online SIR hearings for Bengal's migrant workers

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-01-2026 16:44 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 16:44 IST
Election Commission to introduce online SIR hearings for Bengal's migrant workers
The Election Commission has said West Bengal residents working or studying outside the state will no longer be required to physically attend hearings under the SIR of electoral rolls and will be allowed to submit documents online through a soon-to-be-launched portal, a senior poll panel official said on Thursday.

''If they themselves cannot attend the hearing, a family member may go on their behalf. Documents submitted online will be accepted by the commission,'' the official told PTI.

The decision is aimed at addressing the challenges faced by migrant laborers, students, and professionals residing outside the state who were previously required to be physically present for hearings.

Meanwhile, the poll body expressed dissatisfaction with the conduct of some booth-level officers (BLOs), alleging that in many instances, they have ignored official instructions and made independent decisions.

According to sources, the commission has warned that any deliberate errors by BLOs will lead to direct legal action, without shifting responsibility onto electoral registration officers (EROs).

The announcement comes as the EC began issuing notices to 9.4 million people on Wednesday due to discrepancies in their records.

Officials within the department have reportedly raised concerns about the feasibility of handling nearly 10 million hearings within a limited timeframe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

